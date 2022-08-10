Market cap of Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] reaches 24.23M – now what?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] loss -9.03% or -0.13 points to close at $1.31 with a heavy trading volume of 6841391 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Aethlon Medical Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided an update on recent developments.

It opened the trading session at $1.39, the shares rose to $1.48 and dropped to $1.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEMD points out that the company has recorded -9.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, AEMD reached to a volume of 6841391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEMD shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for AEMD stock

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.17. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 29.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1618, while it was recorded at 1.5880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6294 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3542.53 and a Gross Margin at +47.57. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3540.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.24.

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.80% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 494,602, which is approximately -9.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 270,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in AEMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 76,686 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 322,197 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 890,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,289,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,210 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 102,535 shares during the same period.