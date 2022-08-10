Market Analysts see Veru Inc. [VERU] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] closed the trading session at $11.50 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.275, while the highest price level was $12.2699. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Veru Announces Presentation of Phase 3 Study of Sabizabulin for the Treatment of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome at the 11th International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID) on August 7-10, 2022.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the management of breast and prostate cancers, today announced that the Phase 3 COVID-19 study results of Sabizabulin for the Treatment of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) were presented at the 11th International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID) on August 8, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.25 percent and weekly performance of -4.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 109.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.77M shares, VERU reached to a volume of 6023995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -24.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.38, while it was recorded at 12.17 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

There are presently around $263 million, or 44.30% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,361,998, which is approximately -2.007% of the company’s market cap and around 19.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,113,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.3 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.22 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 3.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 1,772,820 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,132,800 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,960,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,866,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 536,394 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 608,797 shares during the same period.