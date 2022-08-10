Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] traded at a low on 08/09/22, posting a -3.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $86.59. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Updates 2022 Outlook.

June trailing three-month underlying orders1 up 10 percent.

Net sales were $5.0 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales2 were up 7 percent.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4369172 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emerson Electric Co. stands at 1.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $50.98 billion, with 593.30 million shares outstanding and 589.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 4369172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $100.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on EMR stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EMR shares from 104 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 45.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.37, while it was recorded at 89.28 for the last single week of trading, and 90.99 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.19. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 11.44%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $39,579 million, or 76.00% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,160,568, which is approximately 2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,087,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.34 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

779 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 30,211,583 shares. Additionally, 872 investors decreased positions by around 43,121,013 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 383,746,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,079,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,213,305 shares, while 178 institutional investors sold positions of 7,315,213 shares during the same period.