Market Analysts see Coupang Inc. [CPNG] falling to $19. Time to buy?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] traded at a low on 08/08/22, posting a -0.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.20. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 10, 2022.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The earnings release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

The earnings release and the webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7615000 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupang Inc. stands at 3.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.30%.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $34.12 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.91M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 7615000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $15, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CPNG stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CPNG shares from 25 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 22.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.84, while it was recorded at 19.08 for the last single week of trading, and 20.17 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $24,127 million, or 79.70% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately -9.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 136,957,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.08 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -1.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 121,508,207 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 206,219,292 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 928,893,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,256,620,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,222,022 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 15,237,188 shares during the same period.