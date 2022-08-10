Market Analysts see CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

CorMedix Inc. [NASDAQ: CRMD] plunged by -$4.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.59 during the day while it closed the day at $3.20. The company report on August 8, 2022 that CorMedix Inc. Announces Regulatory and Manufacturing Updates.

CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced updates related to the FDA review of the DefenCath New Drug Application (NDA) as well as other manufacturing and commercial updates. A second Complete Response Letter (CRL) was received from the FDA stating that the DefenCath NDA cannot be approved until deficiencies recently conveyed to the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and the supplier of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) heparin during inspections are resolved to the satisfaction of FDA. There were no other deficiencies related to DefenCath cited in the CRL, and the Company expects that resolution of the site-specific compliance deficiencies will clear a pathway for FDA to approve the DefenCath NDA.

CorMedix has supported the efforts of the CMO to compile robust responses and corrective action plans to inspectional observations the CMO received during the FDA’s recent pre-approval inspection of the CMO for the DefenCath NDA. The FDA has not yet advised the CMO of the post-inspection compliance classification, but CorMedix will continue to provide any needed support in the upcoming weeks as the CMO completes implementation of all necessary corrective actions.

The market cap for CRMD stock reached $115.04 million, with 38.25 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 470.97K shares, CRMD reached a trading volume of 4973746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRMD shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for CorMedix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for CorMedix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CRMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorMedix Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1150.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

CRMD stock trade performance evaluation

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.67. With this latest performance, CRMD shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CorMedix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 34.50% of CRMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,423,217, which is approximately -3.099% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, holding 2,403,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.69 million in CRMD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.81 million in CRMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in CorMedix Inc. [NASDAQ:CRMD] by around 873,153 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 445,107 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 12,126,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,444,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRMD stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,592 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 36,394 shares during the same period.