Market Analysts see ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE: ATIP] loss -10.26% on the last trading session, reaching $1.05 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that ATI Physical Therapy Announces Healthcare Veteran Eimile Tansey as Chief People Officer.

ATI Physical Therapy (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that Eimile Tansey will be joining the company later this month as Chief People Officer. Tansey will lead ATI’s priority initiatives to drive excellence in employee recruiting, hiring, training and retention as critical elements of the Company’s growth strategy.

“Eimile truly puts the ‘people’ part first as a Chief People Officer,” said ATI Chief Executive Officer Sharon Vitti. “In committing to the importance of hiring and retaining our best people — from our clinical care providers to our corporate support staff and everyone in between — we knew we needed someone who understands the human element of delivering outstanding patient care. We couldn’t be happier to have found just that person in Eimile. She is an innovative, transformative leader and we are excited to have her join our strong, high-performing team.”.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. represents 199.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $217.15 million with the latest information. ATIP stock price has been found in the range of $0.9116 to $1.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 887.08K shares, ATIP reached a trading volume of 4286134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATIP shares is $2.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ATIP stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ATIP shares from 5 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for ATIP stock

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, ATIP shares dropped by -33.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5618, while it was recorded at 1.1260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3307 for the last 200 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]

There are presently around $180 million, or 81.40% of ATIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIP stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 116,391,635, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 16,025,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.83 million in ATIP stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $10.3 million in ATIP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE:ATIP] by around 7,085,899 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 8,674,510 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 155,955,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,715,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,645,791 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,639,765 shares during the same period.