Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] fell -64.51% so far this year. What now?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] price plunged by -9.50 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Kintara Therapeutics Receives Study May Proceed Letter from the FDA for REM-001 for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that it has received a Study May Proceed letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin its 15 patient study evaluating REM-001 Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) for the treatment of Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMBC). This study is intended to aid in the design of a planned phase 3 registrational study.

“The FDA’s reactivation of our Investigational New Drug application for REM-001 is an important milestone for Kintara,” stated Robert E. Hoffman, President and CEO of Kintara. “This clinical study is part of a broad strategy designed to demonstrate proof of concept for our Photodynamic Therapy platform in CMBC, an area of unmet medical need, as well as across other cutaneous metastatic cancers.”.

A sum of 8999646 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.67M shares. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.224 and dropped to a low of $0.1785 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

The one-year KTRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.32. The average equity rating for KTRA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -30.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2219, while it was recorded at 0.2107 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4160 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kintara Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.80% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,417,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 663,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 9.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 353,820 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 599,729 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,677,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,631,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 255,919 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 442,800 shares during the same period.