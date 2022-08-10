Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is -0.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] loss -0.01% on the last trading session, reaching $170.18 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14th, at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

Johnson & Johnson represents 2.63 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $449.21 billion with the latest information. JNJ stock price has been found in the range of $169.73 to $171.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 5525117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $187.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JNJ stock. On March 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNJ shares from 180 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 52.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.04, while it was recorded at 171.57 for the last single week of trading, and 171.86 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $309,126 million, or 70.30% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 238,141,110, which is approximately 1.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 200,799,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.17 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.2 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,761 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 67,758,960 shares. Additionally, 1,626 investors decreased positions by around 68,494,724 shares, while 373 investors held positions by with 1,680,208,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,816,462,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,909,356 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,296,445 shares during the same period.