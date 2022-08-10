Inpixon [INPX] moved down -6.54: Why It’s Important

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] loss -6.54% or -0.01 points to close at $0.15 with a heavy trading volume of 5045218 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Inpixon Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for its Location-Aware Enterprise Applications.

Certification Further Validates Inpixon’s Commitment to Highest Standards in Information Security for Large Enterprises.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that its application platform for mapping, locationing and actionable intelligence for smart campuses, omni-channel events and asset tracking has been ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of an organization.

It opened the trading session at $0.16, the shares rose to $0.1625 and dropped to $0.1501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INPX points out that the company has recorded -65.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, INPX reached to a volume of 5045218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for INPX stock

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -23.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1536, while it was recorded at 0.1604 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3857 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -307.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.73. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -432.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.13.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Inpixon [INPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inpixon [INPX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.00% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,899,809, which is approximately -0.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,882,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in INPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.19 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 2,127,741 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 7,359,272 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,536,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,023,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,034,772 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 7,160,216 shares during the same period.