HP Inc. [HPQ] Is Currently -2.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] price plunged by -2.87 percent to reach at -$0.96. The company report on August 9, 2022 that HP Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on August 30, 2022.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2022Q3Webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

A sum of 9170299 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.78M shares. HP Inc. shares reached a high of $33.24 and dropped to a low of $32.05 until finishing in the latest session at $32.49.

The one-year HPQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.13. The average equity rating for HPQ stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on HPQ stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 34 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.04, while it was recorded at 33.15 for the last single week of trading, and 35.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 7.57%.

HP Inc. [HPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,672 million, or 90.30% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,244,573, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 104,476,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.29 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

459 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 128,159,837 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 97,746,488 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 656,585,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 882,491,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,784,980 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 2,804,744 shares during the same period.