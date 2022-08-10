Halliburton Company [HAL] Stock trading around $28.31 per share: What’s Next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] closed the trading session at $28.31 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.025, while the highest price level was $28.985. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Halliburton Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Reported net income of $0.12 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income of $0.49 per diluted share, excluding impairments and other charges.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.79 percent and weekly performance of -1.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.27M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 6516508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $42.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $37 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $33, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on HAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 36 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 61.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.39, while it was recorded at 27.96 for the last single week of trading, and 31.19 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 52.15%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,610 million, or 82.40% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,707,953, which is approximately -0.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,922,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.74 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

453 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 110,668,801 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 73,591,097 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 543,768,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 728,028,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,847,145 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 6,058,167 shares during the same period.