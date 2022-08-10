Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] moved up 13.37: Why It’s Important

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] closed the trading session at $0.34 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.31, while the highest price level was $0.3644. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Guardforce AI to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on July 22nd.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today that Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on July 22, 2022.

Mr. Yap is scheduled to present on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.51 percent and weekly performance of 24.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, GFAI reached to a volume of 11910399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

GFAI stock trade performance evaluation

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.72. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -23.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.63% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4161, while it was recorded at 0.3003 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9515 for the last 200 days.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.89% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 111,943, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.11% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 74,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $24000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 454,093 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 629,611 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 626,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 454,093 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 628,019 shares during the same period.