Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Revenue clocked in at $552.80 million, up 55.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] price plunged by -6.35 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Average Total Production of 30,607 BOPD, Highest since Fourth Quarter 2019.

Total Average Production Up 4% from First Quarter 2022 and 33% from Second Quarter 2021.

A sum of 9177438 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.30M shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.39 and dropped to a low of $1.14 until finishing in the latest session at $1.18.

The one-year GTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.99. The average equity rating for GTE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3638, while it was recorded at 1.2080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2283 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 14.30%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $121 million, or 28.10% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 24,381,412, which is approximately -10.88% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 12,270,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.48 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $9.8 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 175.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 43,931,054 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 9,820,869 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 48,850,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,602,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,321,624 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 5,337,749 shares during the same period.