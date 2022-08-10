Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] is -25.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] closed the trading session at $2.89 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.84, while the highest price level was $2.98. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Fortuna to release second quarter 2022 financial results on August 10, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on August 11, 2022.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO; Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer; Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer – Latin America and Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer – West Africa.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.90 percent and weekly performance of 3.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 5277220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $205 million, or 36.49% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 31,027,346, which is approximately 1.097% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,803,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.99 million in FSM stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $9.04 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 19.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 5,454,764 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 21,994,392 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 43,455,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,904,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,009 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 14,350,073 shares during the same period.