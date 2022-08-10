For Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT], Analyst sees a drop to $18. What next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.31%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Vertiv Names Jakki Haussler to Board of Directors.

Latest addition brings extensive financial experience, expands Board to ten members.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the appointment of Jakki Haussler to its Board of Directors. Ms. Haussler will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

Over the last 12 months, VRT stock dropped by -55.81%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.27. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.70 billion, with 376.60 million shares outstanding and 326.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 5297478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on VRT stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRT shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 40.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,948 million, or 88.60% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 31,821,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.95 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $323.48 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 83,138,332 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 78,657,115 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 162,845,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,640,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,606,880 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 41,864,855 shares during the same period.