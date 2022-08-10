For Ur-Energy Inc. [URG], Analyst sees a rise to $1. What next?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] loss -2.54% on the last trading session, reaching $1.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Ur-Energy Announces Multi-Year Uranium Sales Agreement.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year sales agreement with a leading U.S. nuclear utility to supply uranium produced from a project owned and operated by the Company’s U.S. subsidiaries, including Lost Creek.

Completing this supply agreement marks the first step of Ur-Energy’s strategic product marketing plan by which the Company intends to commit a portion of its future uranium production into term sales agreements with U.S. based nuclear utilities. This initial agreement calls for the annual delivery of a base amount of 200,000 pounds of uranium concentrates over a six-year period beginning in the second half of 2023. Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on a Company-wide, all-in cost basis and are escalated annually from the initial pricing in 2023.

Ur-Energy Inc. represents 219.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $251.18 million with the latest information. URG stock price has been found in the range of $1.06 to $1.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 5521794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15698.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1544, while it was recorded at 1.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3952 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104731.25 and a Gross Margin at -71431.25. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143362.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.39.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

There are presently around $59 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: CQS (US), LLC with ownership of 9,756,553, which is approximately 10.647% of the company’s market cap and around 2.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,332,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.73 million in URG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.24 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 2,763,287 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 36,977,347 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 11,909,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,650,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,433 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 33,968,346 shares during the same period.