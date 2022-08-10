For Dropbox Inc. [DBX], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $24.07 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.57, while the highest price level was $24.3125. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Dropbox Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Second Quarter Revenue of $572.7 Million, Up 7.9% Year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, Up 8.8% Year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Margin of 14.5% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 31.9%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.92 percent and weekly performance of 5.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 4189516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $27.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $28 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.16, while it was recorded at 23.84 for the last single week of trading, and 23.41 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.42. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,683.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,483 million, or 80.70% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,065,762, which is approximately -0.494% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,420,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.53 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $368.59 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 1.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

218 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 19,724,100 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 27,143,965 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 180,923,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,791,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,986,704 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,448,097 shares during the same period.