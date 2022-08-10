For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.635 during the day while it closed the day at $2.55. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Progress.

– 73% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2022.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock has also gained 37.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has inclined by 63.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.72% and lost -14.72% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $720.35 million, with 282.49 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 11103760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.25, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.14.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.84. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 56.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.37 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.68, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $188 million, or 25.80% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,595,630, which is approximately -0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,876,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.48 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.7 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 7.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,582,545 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 9,331,193 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 56,974,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,888,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,920,521 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,426,621 shares during the same period.