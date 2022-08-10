Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Revenue clocked in at $14.39 billion, down -10.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $100.63 during the day while it closed the day at $98.01. The company report on August 9, 2022 that ANZ New Zealand to move to FIS Modern Banking Platform.

Key facts.

ANZ New Zealand will be the first bank outside the U.S. to utilize FIS’ Modern Banking Platform deployed on Microsoft Azure.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock has also loss -4.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FIS stock has inclined by 3.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.10% and lost -10.21% year-on date.

The market cap for FIS stock reached $59.37 billion, with 614.00 million shares outstanding and 605.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 4253522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $125.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $115 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FIS stock trade performance evaluation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.59, while it was recorded at 98.83 for the last single week of trading, and 103.40 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 14.65%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,374 million, or 93.10% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,825,524, which is approximately 5.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,297,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.31 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

563 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 43,694,786 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 51,328,525 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 449,553,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 544,577,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,196,373 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 12,891,591 shares during the same period.