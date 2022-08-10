Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] moved up 12.50: Why It’s Important

Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ: FSRD] price surged by 12.50 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Fast Radius Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Fast Radius, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSRD), a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 11 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Fast Radius management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

A sum of 6649193 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 658.17K shares. Fast Radius Inc. shares reached a high of $1.02 and dropped to a low of $0.6306 until finishing in the latest session at $0.72.

The one-year FSRD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.0. The average equity rating for FSRD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSRD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fast Radius Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fast Radius Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

FSRD Stock Performance Analysis:

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.24. With this latest performance, FSRD shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5559, while it was recorded at 0.6234 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3300 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fast Radius Inc. Fundamentals:

Fast Radius Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 21.50% of FSRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSRD stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 15,598,128, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in FSRD stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, currently with $0.88 million in FSRD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ:FSRD] by around 21,494,396 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 27,895,816 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 26,043,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,346,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSRD stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,202,595 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 25,450,420 shares during the same period.