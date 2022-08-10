eBay Inc. [EBAY] Is Currently 0.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] gained 0.82% or 0.39 points to close at $48.00 with a heavy trading volume of 6059446 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that eBay Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $2.4 billion, down 9% on an as-reported basis and down 6% on an FX-Neutral basis.

Gross Merchandise Volume of $18.5 billion, down 18% on an as-reported basis and down 14% on an FX-Neutral basis.

It opened the trading session at $47.57, the shares rose to $48.02 and dropped to $47.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBAY points out that the company has recorded -18.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 6059446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $54.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $60 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on EBAY stock. On June 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 52 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.32, while it was recorded at 48.25 for the last single week of trading, and 56.66 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 8.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $23,610 million, or 91.60% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,538,155, which is approximately 2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,160,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.33 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -4.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

358 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 35,665,066 shares. Additionally, 572 investors decreased positions by around 68,919,165 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 387,290,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,874,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,496 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 17,364,957 shares during the same period.