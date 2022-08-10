Dow Inc. [DOW] Revenue clocked in at $60.13 billion, down -7.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.27%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Dow, X-energy to drive carbon emissions reductions through deployment of advanced small modular nuclear power.

Dow and X-energy collaborate on intent to provide process heat and power at one of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast facilities by ~2030.

Dow is first manufacturer to announce intention to develop small modular nuclear technology options.

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock dropped by -14.72%. The one-year Dow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.66. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.49 billion, with 725.70 million shares outstanding and 717.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 4335706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $60.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $82 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.25, while it was recorded at 51.77 for the last single week of trading, and 59.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -4.26%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,397 million, or 67.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,316,764, which is approximately 0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,573,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.02 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

800 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 30,102,292 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 33,995,999 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 417,637,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,735,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,749,088 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 4,502,290 shares during the same period.