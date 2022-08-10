Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] moved up 3.19: Why It’s Important

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.1435 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on June 21, 2022 that DBGI Moves to the Final Stage of Closing the Sundry Acquisition with a Modified Agreement.

The modified agreement requires less cash and equity, and the Company has received several options for financing.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“we”, “us”, “DBG”or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that the Company and Sunnyside, LLC (“Sundry”) revised their previously disclosed definitive acquisition agreement to require less cash and equity to close the transaction.

Digital Brands Group Inc. stock has also gained 8.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBGI stock has declined by -33.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -89.54% and lost -94.09% year-on date.

The market cap for DBGI stock reached $7.47 million, with 13.23 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 5956389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

DBGI stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.37. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -35.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1740, while it was recorded at 0.1321 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3654 for the last 200 days.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,090,650, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, holding 796,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in DBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 2,564,723 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 781,992 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 302,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,649,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,826 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 778,246 shares during the same period.