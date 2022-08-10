Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $109.76 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] slipped around -3.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $109.76 at the close of the session, down -2.85%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Coalition Appoints First Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel, Adds New Board Member to Support Rapid Company Growth and International Expansion.

The cyber insurance pioneer adds CFO Jim Young, GC John Littzi, and board member Julie Richardson, bolstering its leadership team as the company continues its rapid growth.

Coalition, the world’s first Active Insurance company designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced it has appointed Jim Young as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), John Littzi as General Counsel, and added Julie Richardson as board member to further accelerate the company’s vision to provide security for all. The new hires and board member addition come on the heels of a $250M investment into Coalition in July, boosting the valuation of the company to $5B.

Datadog Inc. stock is now -38.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DDOG Stock saw the intraday high of $112.01 and lowest of $107.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 199.68, which means current price is +35.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 4851371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $141.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on DDOG stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DDOG shares from 228 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 7.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 121.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.54, while it was recorded at 111.79 for the last single week of trading, and 136.23 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 56.80%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $24,526 million, or 80.40% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,492,050, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,888,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.84 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 0.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

390 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 36,936,676 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 22,219,803 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 164,296,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,453,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,300,832 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,955,043 shares during the same period.