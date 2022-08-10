Cowen slashes price target on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] – find out why.

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] plunged by -$1.78 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $31.17 during the day while it closed the day at $29.68. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Kohl’s Partners with the Buffalo David Bitton Brand to Introduce Premium Denim for Customers.

Buffalo David Bitton joins Kohl’s growing denim portfolio, including recent addition of Levi’s SilverTab, to provide more style-led options for the casual lifestyle.

Buffalo David Bitton offers customers assortment of premium and sustainable denim for men and women.

Kohl’s Corporation stock has also gained 1.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KSS stock has declined by -41.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.25% and lost -39.91% year-on date.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $3.75 billion, with 127.00 million shares outstanding and 126.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 4169707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on KSS stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 55 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.52, while it was recorded at 30.56 for the last single week of trading, and 49.48 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -1.03%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,546 million, or 95.80% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,665,946, which is approximately -2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,711,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.61 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $198.96 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

208 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 18,706,735 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 27,292,309 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 73,482,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,481,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,983,513 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000,371 shares during the same period.