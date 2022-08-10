Coty Inc. [COTY] is -30.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] loss -3.70% or -0.28 points to close at $7.28 with a heavy trading volume of 6915027 shares. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Coty and Ant Group Reach Strategic partnership to Deploy Alipay+ Solution in Global Travel Retail Industry.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty”), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and global leaders in fragrance, has officially signed the Global Travel Retail Joint Business Partnership with Ant Group to enhance the cooperation in digitalization. The agreement means that Coty will be the first beauty company to reach the strategic partnership in travel retail to support digital platforms like Alipay and other digital payment methods at a global level through Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group.

Based on the partnership, Coty will continue expanding the travel retail business through the digital operation powered by Alipay+, by creating comprehensive and diversified brand campaigns via Alipay and other payment platforms, and offering more customized consumer experience with higher quality and efficiency. This strategic partnership will extend from China to a wider area of APAC, and furtherly to Coty’s global travel retail market.

It opened the trading session at $7.54, the shares rose to $7.54 and dropped to $7.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COTY points out that the company has recorded -15.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 6915027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $11, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.53 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $2,422 million, or 38.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,632,257, which is approximately 19.965% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,950,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.44 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $214.05 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 84,943,092 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 60,209,781 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 187,525,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,677,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,179,962 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 20,333,285 shares during the same period.