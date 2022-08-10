Compass Inc. [COMP] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $5

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] loss -4.35% on the last trading session, reaching $4.40 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Compass to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 15.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Compass Inc. represents 415.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.80 billion with the latest information. COMP stock price has been found in the range of $4.15 to $4.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 6415896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for COMP stock

Compass Inc. [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compass Inc. [COMP]

There are presently around $1,218 million, or 64.60% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, holding 19,763,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.96 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $77.7 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 1.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 35,736,395 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 17,552,258 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 223,540,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,828,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,555,971 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,318,029 shares during the same period.