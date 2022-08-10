Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] moved down -7.84: Why It’s Important

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] loss -7.84% on the last trading session, reaching $93.38 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Celsius Holdings, Inc./.

In the news release, Celsius Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, issued 09-Aug-2022 by Celsius Holdings, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the subheadings, should read “Q2” rather than “Q1” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Revenue of $154.0 million, up 137% from $65.1 million in Q2 2021.

Celsius Holdings Inc. represents 75.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.74 billion with the latest information. CELH stock price has been found in the range of $92.58 to $100.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 11221480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $107.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $103, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 6.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for CELH stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.87. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 24.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.75, while it was recorded at 101.43 for the last single week of trading, and 65.54 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]

There are presently around $3,661 million, or 53.10% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,435,150, which is approximately 0.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,591,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.1 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $395.76 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 1.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 8,330,096 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 4,303,601 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 26,576,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,210,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,412,622 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,480,788 shares during the same period.