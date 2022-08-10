Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell -23.01% so far this year. What now?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $41.76 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.48, while the highest price level was $41.90. The company report on July 31, 2022 that Carrier Completes Acquisition of Toshiba’s Global Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business.

Acquisition strengthens Carrier’s position in the fast-growing, sustainable and highly efficient variable refrigerant flow (VRF) and heat pump market segments to support customers’ decarbonization efforts.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has completed its acquisition of substantially all of Toshiba Corporation’s (TOKYO: 6502) ownership stake in Toshiba Carrier Corporation (TCC). A longstanding joint venture between Carrier and Toshiba, TCC is a global provider of residential and light commercial HVAC solutions, including VRF and heat pump products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.01 percent and weekly performance of 3.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 4714417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $44.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $56 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 57 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 67.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.95 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.77, while it was recorded at 41.63 for the last single week of trading, and 45.25 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 8.25%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,806 million, or 89.50% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,919,595, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 82,087,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.3 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 13.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

441 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 51,014,552 shares. Additionally, 702 investors decreased positions by around 43,396,367 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 643,276,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 737,687,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,431,069 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 1,832,816 shares during the same period.