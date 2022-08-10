Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] – find out why.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] slipped around -0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, down -51.67%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Aytu BioPharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of (i) 21,505,814 shares of its common stock, and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so chose, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,750,000 shares of its common stock, and (ii) accompanying warrants (the “Common Warrants”) to purchase 23,255,814 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). The shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants) and the accompanying Common Warrants will be issued separately but can only be purchased together in this Offering. The combined public offering price for each share of common stock and accompanying Common Warrant is $0.43, and the combined offering price for each pre-funded warrant and accompanying Common Warrant is $0.429, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock and accompanying Common Warrant, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be approximately $10 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Aytu. All of the securities in the Offering will be sold by Aytu. The Offering is expected to close on August 11, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for advancing the development of its pipeline assets, including for advancing the PREVEnt Trial evaluating AR101 for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS), for growth of the company’s commercial business, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. stock is now -79.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYTU Stock saw the intraday high of $0.327 and lowest of $0.2745 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.02, which means current price is +2.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 487.17K shares, AYTU reached a trading volume of 17354822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYTU shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Aytu BioPharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has AYTU stock performed recently?

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.61. With this latest performance, AYTU shares dropped by -56.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.93 for Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5595, while it was recorded at 0.4955 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1529 for the last 200 days.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.26 and a Gross Margin at +35.33. Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.81.

Return on Total Capital for AYTU is now -26.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.48. Additionally, AYTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] managed to generate an average of -$333,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.40% of AYTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,379,936, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.83% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 765,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in AYTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in AYTU stock with ownership of nearly -23.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Aytu BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU] by around 2,557,303 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 777,020 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,271,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,605,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYTU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,406,861 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 295,686 shares during the same period.