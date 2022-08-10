Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Is Currently -9.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] price plunged by -9.90 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A sum of 5076248 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.59M shares. Cano Health Inc. shares reached a high of $6.02 and dropped to a low of $5.37 until finishing in the latest session at $5.46.

The one-year CANO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.4. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.95. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $849 million, or 77.60% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,013,719, which is approximately -9.021% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,729,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.5 million in CANO stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $62.79 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 1.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 27,818,866 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 34,150,779 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 93,582,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,552,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,483,078 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,116,282 shares during the same period.