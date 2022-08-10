Canaccord Genuity lifts UiPath Inc. [PATH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] price plunged by -5.88 percent to reach at -$1.29. The company report on August 9, 2022 that UiPath Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023 ended July 31, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Tuesday, September 6, 2022Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 13731222Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on September 20, 2022)Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com.

A sum of 4634320 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.64M shares. UiPath Inc. shares reached a high of $21.50 and dropped to a low of $20.22 until finishing in the latest session at $20.65.

The one-year PATH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.76. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $29.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on PATH stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PATH shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.33. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.45, while it was recorded at 21.22 for the last single week of trading, and 30.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,666 million, or 60.60% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 37,595,245, which is approximately 11.887% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,800,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.12 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $496.09 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

212 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 57,975,450 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 45,737,400 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 170,685,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,398,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,204,133 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,878,304 shares during the same period.