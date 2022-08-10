BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] – find out why.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] surged by $4.81 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.59 during the day while it closed the day at $27.52. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Nielsen’s Gracenote ID Distribution System Enables Content Sources to Better Manage and Optimize Distribution of Program Metadata.

New platform helps maximize ROI on TV shows and movies by improving visibility, easing complexity around descriptive program metadata, imagery and content identifiers.

Gracenote, the content solutions pillar of Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), has paved the way for programming sources to drive the success of their entertainment offerings and improve ROI in the streaming-first world with the launch of Gracenote ID Distribution System. This new platform enables program owners and creators to leverage Gracenote IDs to manage their content, streamline distribution and ensure their content brands are well represented and easily discoverable on major streaming services, connected TV devices and MVPDs. At launch, Gracenote ID Distribution System is available in North America, Europe and Latin America.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock has also gained 14.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLSN stock has inclined by 7.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.46% and gained 34.18% year-on date.

The market cap for NLSN stock reached $9.87 billion, with 359.78 million shares outstanding and 358.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 33066999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.71. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.89, while it was recorded at 23.99 for the last single week of trading, and 22.35 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,563 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,345,467, which is approximately -2.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 34,555,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $950.96 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $593.04 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 1.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

212 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 55,505,871 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 105,435,033 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 186,550,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,491,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,842,453 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,991,860 shares during the same period.