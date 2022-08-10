B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Geron Corporation [GERN] – find out why.

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.24 at the close of the session, down -7.44%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Geron to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as key upcoming expected milestones at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Geron Corporation stock is now 83.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GERN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.54 and lowest of $2.175 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +126.29% above from all time high which was touched on 08/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 6779942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geron Corporation [GERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 613.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has GERN stock performed recently?

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.43. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.46 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.65, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.40 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geron Corporation [GERN]

There are presently around $410 million, or 49.50% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,581,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.06 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.84 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 12.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 58,313,648 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,835,971 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 119,728,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,878,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,803,180 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 845,536 shares during the same period.