Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Revenue clocked in at $5.92 billion, up 113.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] gained 3.69% on the last trading session, reaching $37.35 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Antero Resources Announces Cash Tender Offers for up to $300 million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced tender offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase for cash (i) any and all of the Company’s outstanding 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (such notes, the “Any and All Notes” and, such offer, the “Any and All Tender Offer”) and (ii) an amount of the Company’s outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (such notes, the “Maximum Tender Notes” and, such offer, the “Maximum Tender Offer”) equal to the difference between $300,000,000 and the aggregate principal amount of Any and All Notes accepted for purchase (as such amount may be increased or eliminated by the Company pursuant to the terms of the Offers, the “Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount”), in each case, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase, dated August 4, 2022 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The Offer to Purchase relates to two separate Offers, one for each series of notes (each series, a “Series of Notes”, and such notes, collectively, the “Notes”). No Offer is conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered or the consummation of any other Offer.

Antero Resources Corporation represents 310.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.15 billion with the latest information. AR stock price has been found in the range of $36.80 to $38.0599.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 5347266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $42 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.14, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 27.60 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $9,247 million, or 83.00% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,438,595, which is approximately 17.242% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,732,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $998.48 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $793.75 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -7.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 45,967,448 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 37,812,604 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 163,805,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,585,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,619,110 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 12,449,093 shares during the same period.