American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] moved down -9.03: Why It’s Important

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] traded at a low on 08/09/22, posting a -9.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.49. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Quiet Platforms Announces Launch of New Nationwide Delivery Network.

Growing Network of 40+ National, Regional and Local Carriers Covers All US Postal Codes.

Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), today announced that it has launched the Quiet Platforms Delivery Network to provide an expansive national delivery service for retailers and brands. The new network enables customers to gain instant nationwide coverage through a trusted portfolio of carriers using a universal delivery label, eliminating the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing or lengthy contract negotiations. The network dynamically manages performance at the shipment level, ensuring the best decision is made for every parcel to be shipped, based on delivery commitment, quality of service and delivery cost. The integrated and growing transportation network already numbers more than 40 carriers, including Asendia, GLS, Gofor and Veho.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5453516 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at 5.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.47%.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $1.96 billion, with 168.46 million shares outstanding and 158.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 5453516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $13.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AEO stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 22 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.01, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.81 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 3.54%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $2,106 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,169,977, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 21,929,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.97 million in AEO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $222.87 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -4.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 20,723,430 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 20,615,447 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 141,951,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,290,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,686,041 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 12,246,301 shares during the same period.