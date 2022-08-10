Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] Stock trading around $4.58 per share: What’s Next?

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] traded at a low on 08/09/22, posting a -19.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.58. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Allbirds Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $78.2 Million, Up 15% from Q2 2021, At the Upper End of Guidance Target and Driven by Strong 21% Net Revenue Growth in the United States.

Provides Third Quarter 2022 Outlook; Updates Full Year Guidance Target.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7764303 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allbirds Inc. stands at 9.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.93%.

The market cap for BIRD stock reached $639.92 million, with 147.53 million shares outstanding and 92.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, BIRD reached a trading volume of 7764303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on BIRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, BIRD shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30.

Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Insider trade positions for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]

There are presently around $194 million, or 48.10% of BIRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,850,481, which is approximately 56.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 5,727,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.23 million in BIRD stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $18.22 million in BIRD stock with ownership of nearly 14.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allbirds Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ:BIRD] by around 21,062,813 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 13,117,499 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 8,074,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,255,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIRD stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,017,417 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,736,787 shares during the same period.