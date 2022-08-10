Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] moved up 3.09: Why It’s Important

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] gained 3.09% or 0.86 points to close at $28.66 with a heavy trading volume of 7594425 shares. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Raises Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended June 18, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $27.99, the shares rose to $29.35 and dropped to $27.945, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACI points out that the company has recorded 1.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 7594425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $34.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10.

Trading performance analysis for ACI stock

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.94, while it was recorded at 27.42 for the last single week of trading, and 30.75 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 0.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $8,584 million, or 56.10% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $212.28 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 246.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

193 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 31,560,800 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 20,792,602 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 247,150,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,504,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,995,429 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,827,293 shares during the same period.