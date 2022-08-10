Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] is -31.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] price plunged by -1.19 percent to reach at -$1.38. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Airbnb Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its second quarter 2022 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

A sum of 4184655 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.82M shares. Airbnb Inc. shares reached a high of $115.67 and dropped to a low of $112.80 until finishing in the latest session at $114.44.

The one-year ABNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.71. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $142.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $110, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ABNB stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 214 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.57, while it was recorded at 116.32 for the last single week of trading, and 147.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ABNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 45.95%.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,228 million, or 63.20% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,519,356, which is approximately -1.886% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,801,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.63 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly -6.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

585 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 32,802,121 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 25,198,262 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 179,921,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,921,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,963,719 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 6,713,971 shares during the same period.