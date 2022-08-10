Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] moved up 11.18: Why It’s Important

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] traded at a high on 08/09/22, posting a 11.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Agile Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced it will report second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21701884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agile Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.02%.

The market cap for AGRX stock reached $8.65 million, with 3.12 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.30M shares, AGRX reached a trading volume of 21701884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13.

How has AGRX stock performed recently?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.48. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9262, while it was recorded at 0.6134 for the last single week of trading, and 11.4079 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

There are presently around $15 million, or 8.20% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,294,485, which is approximately 3900.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 113,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in AGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66000.0 in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly -13.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 20,892,914 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 50,898 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 825,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,769,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,641 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 23,212 shares during the same period.