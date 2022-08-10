AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] is -30.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AERC] surged by $2.73 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.68 during the day while it closed the day at $7.27. The company report on July 27, 2022 that AeroClean Deploys Safe Air Technology at Notable Hospitality & Club Spaces through Partnership with the Florida Chapter of the Club Management Association of America (FLCMAA).

AeroClean Secures Multiple New Deployments as the Official Health & Safety Sponsor of the Largest Professional Association for Club Management Professionals and Provides Customized Medical-Grade Indoor Air Quality Solutions for its In-Person Events.

AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AERC), a leading air hygiene technology company announces that it has been named the official Health & Safety Sponsor of the FLCMAA, the largest chapter worldwide, which is made up of over 700 members and over 300 country, golf, city and yacht clubs. Through the FLCMAA organization, AeroClean bridged partnerships with several organizations and recently deployed Safe Air Technology spaces at multiple clubs, including the Venice Yacht Club, The Wanderers Club, and Frenchman’s Reserve.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 37.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AERC stock has inclined by 193.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.17% and lost -30.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AERC stock reached $114.79 million, with 13.88 million shares outstanding and 7.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.51M shares, AERC reached a trading volume of 48030639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AERC shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AERC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroClean Technologies Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 184.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

AERC stock trade performance evaluation

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.69. With this latest performance, AERC shares dropped by -50.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of AERC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,290, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.48% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in AERC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39000.0 in AERC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AERC] by around 34,344 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,693 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.