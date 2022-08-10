3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell -47.73% so far this year. What now?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] slipped around -1.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.26 at the close of the session, down -14.95%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that 3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

3D Systems Corporation stock is now -47.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DDD Stock saw the intraday high of $12.0323 and lowest of $10.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.40, which means current price is +28.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 4680678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $18, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on DDD stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DDD shares from 22 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83.

How has DDD stock performed recently?

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 16.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 12.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

There are presently around $1,016 million, or 67.90% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,931,354, which is approximately 0.687% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,588,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.01 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $65.27 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly 0.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 5,512,179 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 4,790,136 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 79,918,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,221,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 857,660 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,719,242 shares during the same period.