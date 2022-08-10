1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] fell -4.10% so far this year. What now?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.77%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that One Medical Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Ending Total Membership Count of 790,000, a 27% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 750,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 40,000.

Second Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $255.8 Million, a 112% Increase Year-Over-Year.

Over the last 12 months, ONEM stock dropped by -37.96%. The one-year 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.32. The average equity rating for ONEM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.28 billion, with 194.49 million shares outstanding and 177.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, ONEM stock reached a trading volume of 4248263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

ONEM Stock Performance Analysis:

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, ONEM shares gained by 61.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.13 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 16.93 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1Life Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,559 million, or 81.90% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 17,673,234, which is approximately 28.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,448,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.46 million in ONEM stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $229.37 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 24,083,717 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 18,151,736 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 109,606,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,841,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,337,134 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 12,947,629 shares during the same period.