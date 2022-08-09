why General Electric Company [GE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.31

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] surged by $0.82 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $76.78 during the day while it closed the day at $75.18. The company report on August 2, 2022 that GE Healthcare releases next-generation premium fixed X-ray system to bring a ‘personal assistant’ to radiology departments.

The next-generation Definium™ 656 HD, featuring in-room workflows, motorization and the Intelligent Workflow Suite, assists technologists with patient positioning and technique selection to reduce physical workload and improve overall efficiency to make the first image count and maximize a technologist’s time with patients.

A combination of FlashPad™ detectors, advanced image creation applications, and the latest AI-driven Helix™ Advanced Image Processing software improves clarity, reduces errors and decreases variability for radiologists.

General Electric Company stock has also loss -0.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GE stock has declined by -3.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.07% and lost -20.42% year-on date.

The market cap for GE stock reached $81.67 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 6116872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $87.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 18.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.36, while it was recorded at 74.46 for the last single week of trading, and 87.58 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 45.90%.

General Electric Company [GE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $57,012 million, or 73.10% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 113,148,782, which is approximately -2.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 84,152,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 billion in GE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.8 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 42.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 620 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 59,850,210 shares. Additionally, 892 investors decreased positions by around 37,557,388 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 660,933,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 758,341,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,891,879 shares, while 257 institutional investors sold positions of 6,335,319 shares during the same period.