why Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.76

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 22.11% on the last trading session, reaching $2.32 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that AMYRIS TO PARTICIPATE AT THE UBS GENOMICS 2.0 AND MEDTECH INNOVATIONS SUMMIT.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 3:00 pm PT/ 6:00 pm ET in Dana Point, CA. Speaking on behalf of Amyris will be Sunil Chandran, Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development.

A live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.amyris.com/events-and-presentations.

Amyris Inc. represents 312.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $663.64 million with the latest information. AMRS stock price has been found in the range of $1.92 to $2.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 11887472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.06. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0600, while it was recorded at 1.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6500 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $337 million, or 48.40% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,667,736, which is approximately 2.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,195,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.89 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $39.28 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 55.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 21,606,346 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 22,953,132 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 100,700,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,260,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,612,736 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 10,110,070 shares during the same period.