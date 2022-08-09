Wall Street Analyst Initiated WeWork Inc. [WE]. What else is Wall St. saying

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] gained 8.10% or 0.38 points to close at $5.07 with a heavy trading volume of 10668107 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that WeWork Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue Increases 7% Quarter-over-Quarter and 37% Year-over-Year.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), the leading global flexible space provider, disclosed financial results today for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Second quarter and other recent highlights include:.

It opened the trading session at $4.69, the shares rose to $5.345 and dropped to $4.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WE points out that the company has recorded -30.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, WE reached to a volume of 10668107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $9.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for WE stock

WeWork Inc. [WE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.16 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at WeWork Inc. [WE]

There are presently around $2,886 million, or 83.80% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 1.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.06 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $340.35 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly 26.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 49,294,687 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 20,060,061 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 499,934,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,288,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,434,492 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 11,225,728 shares during the same period.