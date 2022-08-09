Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Is Currently 3.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] jumped around 0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.67 at the close of the session, up 3.64%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended June 30, 2022. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We delivered our quarter, are holding our full-year revenue outlook, and remain bullish on our brand strength while we navigate the current environment,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Our relentless approach of delivering groundbreaking innovation will continue to manifest through 2022 and beyond as we work to unleash the full potential of the Under Armour brand.”.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now -54.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.79 and lowest of $9.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.28, which means current price is +19.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.62M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 5985882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $13.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on UAA stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.33 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 5.86%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,704 million, or 93.20% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,911,825, which is approximately 5.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 18,692,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.75 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $109.37 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 42,403,357 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 38,263,243 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 95,569,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,236,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,335,860 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 14,087,078 shares during the same period.