TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] moved up 22.86: Why It’s Important

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: TOMZ] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.74 during the day while it closed the day at $1.29. The company report on August 8, 2022 that TOMI Environmental’s SteraMist Provides Protection Against Monkeypox and Other Pathogens As World Combats Increasing Frequency of Outbreaks.

Coronavirus Is Not An Outlier In Interconnected Age of Air Travel and Urbanization; TOMI Environmental Partners With Customers To Provide Disinfection and Decontamination Against Growing Frequency of Infectious Disease Outbreaks -.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced that with the increasing frequency of infectious disease outbreaks driven by global travel and urbanization, TOMI is uniquely prepared to provide effective disinfection solutions for its existing and new customers by ensuring that its SteraMist systems and BIT solution are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 24.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOMZ stock has inclined by 72.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.27% and lost -21.82% year-on date.

The market cap for TOMZ stock reached $24.94 million, with 19.72 million shares outstanding and 14.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 398.80K shares, TOMZ reached a trading volume of 34912232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOMZ shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOMZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

TOMZ stock trade performance evaluation

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.04. With this latest performance, TOMZ shares gained by 95.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.43 for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8098, while it was recorded at 1.0920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0763 for the last 200 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.51 and a Gross Margin at +55.36. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.85.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.10% of TOMZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOMZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 452,989, which is approximately -18.987% of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 120,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in TOMZ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.11 million in TOMZ stock with ownership of nearly 65.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:TOMZ] by around 116,765 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 293,207 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 392,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 802,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOMZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 181,202 shares during the same period.