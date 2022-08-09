The Boeing Company [BA] stock Reiterated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $170

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.88%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Boeing Unveils 2022 ecoDemonstrator.

The 777-200ER will serve as a test bed for 30 new technologies to help decarbonize aviation.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock dropped by -28.29%. The one-year The Boeing Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.75.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.38 billion, with 596.40 million shares outstanding and 593.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.45M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 11276823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $219 to $209. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 260 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 19.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.14, while it was recorded at 165.47 for the last single week of trading, and 179.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,715 million, or 55.30% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,510,241, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,355,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.19 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.25 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 879 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 20,348,936 shares. Additionally, 1,086 investors decreased positions by around 11,506,072 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 291,942,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,797,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,979,558 shares, while 275 institutional investors sold positions of 2,229,914 shares during the same period.