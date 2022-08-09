Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Revenue clocked in at $14.92 billion, up 8.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] price surged by 2.66 percent to reach at $0.8. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Teck Announces President and CEO Succession.

Don Lindsay announces retirement after fourth consecutive record quarter.

Jonathan Price Appointed CEO; Red Conger Appointed President and COO.

A sum of 6107567 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.76M shares. Teck Resources Limited shares reached a high of $31.42 and dropped to a low of $30.62 until finishing in the latest session at $30.92.

The one-year TECK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.64. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $52.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.10, while it was recorded at 29.18 for the last single week of trading, and 33.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,580 million, or 68.10% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,032,740, which is approximately -4.422% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,739,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $672.19 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $457.68 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 2.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 47,059,737 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 40,305,868 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 190,113,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,479,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,854,080 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 9,255,496 shares during the same period.